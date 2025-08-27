Delhi Police Crack Down on Major Visa Fraud Targeting Nepali Citizens
The Delhi Police exposed a visa fraud racket swindling 19 Nepali citizens of Rs 70 lakh by promising fake Serbian work visas. The operation led to the arrest of Jayakab and Rupesh, who lured victims with counterfeit visas before absconding with their passports and money.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a widespread visa fraud ring that conned 19 Nepali citizens of approximately Rs 70 lakh, allegedly promising them Serbian work visas, as revealed by an official on Wednesday.
The unraveling of the racket started after a 22-year-old Nepali man lodged a complaint, accusing Jayakab and Rupesh of orchestrating a scam that preyed on Nepali citizens seeking jobs abroad. The victims were lured with counterfeit Serbian visas and deceived into handing over their passports and substantial sums of money.
Investigations uncovered the fraudulent practices, including the use of hawala channels to route Rs 60 lakh and the involvement of multiple accomplices. The arrest of the two main suspects has prompted efforts to apprehend others linked to the scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
