Cybercrime Crackdown: Jharkhand CID Nabs Fraudsters in Gujarat
Jharkhand CID arrested two cybercriminals in Gujarat for an online fraud involving Rs 2.98 crore. They duped a complainant using a fake investment platform. The accused were caught with mobile phones and SIM cards used in the scam and taken to Ranchi for legal proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:16 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand CID apprehended two cybercriminals from Gujarat in connection with a massive online fraud of Rs 2.98 crore, according to a release on Wednesday.
The arrests came after a complaint at the CID's cybercrime police station, revealing how cybercriminals tricked a victim via a fake online investment platform impersonating the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (Cboe).
Operating from Surat, the fraudsters were remanded to judicial custody in Ranchi after their capture. Their arrest led to the seizure of bank account details, mobile phones, and SIM cards used in the fraudulent activities.
