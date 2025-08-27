Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

In a significant development, police have arrested three brothers in Ahmedabad for their alleged involvement in a double murder in Rajasthan. The suspects, identified as Salman Abdulali Qureshi, Allarakha, and Oves, were apprehended following a month-long search.

The trio is accused of fatally stabbing Imran and Shahnawaz in Ajmer last month. Both victims were competitors in the meat business, whose lower pricing instigated a deadly confrontation with the Qureshi brothers, also meat shop owners.

Acting on intelligence about the suspects' location, authorities successfully executed a raid in Ahmedabad, concluding a tense manhunt. The brothers were subsequently handed over to Rajasthan police in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)