Delhi Police Crack Down on Major Human Trafficking Syndicate

Delhi Police have dismantled a human trafficking ring exploiting minors and laborers at railway stations, transporting them for forced unpaid labor. Four arrests have been made, with three minors rescued. A complex network was involved, charging substantial fees per victim while evading authorities using forged documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a human trafficking syndicate that preyed on vulnerable minors and laborers at Delhi's railway stations, transporting them to Jammu and Kashmir for forced, unpaid labor, officials announced on Wednesday.

In a significant breakthrough, four individuals were apprehended, and three minors rescued. The operation revealed a widespread network of touts and placement agents specifically targeting railway stations for their illegal activities.

According to DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami, the traffickers charged exorbitant fees, ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000, per victim. Salim-ul-Rehman, Suraj, Md Talib, and Satnam Singh were among the arrested, with nearly 500 victims trafficked over the past two years. Police investigations continue, focusing on financial transactions and the involvement of other gang members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

