Odisha Finance Official Arrested in Bribery Scandal

An officer with the Odisha Finance Service, Sarita Barik, has been arrested over allegations of corruption involving a Rs 25,000 bribe. This action was taken by Vigilance on Wednesday as part of a crackdown on graft within the service.

Barik, serving as the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, was apprehended by the Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday. She faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, for allegedly soliciting and receiving this bribe to reverse an input tax credit and waive penalties for a business owner.

Vigilance officials also uncovered cash and assets during searches at her residence and office. The discovery includes Rs 1.45 lakh in cash, significant gold holdings, substantial bank deposits, and property deeds. Investigations continue as authorities delve deeper into potential widespread corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)