Left Menu

Court Dismisses Asaram's Plea for Bail Extension

The Rajasthan High Court dismissed Asaram's plea for an extension of interim bail in a 2013 rape case. The court ruled out any critical health issues and required him to surrender by August 29. Despite dismissing the plea, the court allows certain medical accommodations during his custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:04 IST
Court Dismisses Asaram's Plea for Bail Extension
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court's Jodhpur bench on Wednesday dismissed the request by self-styled godman Asaram for an extension of his interim bail in a 2013 rape case, citing no critical health concerns.

Asaram's current bail will expire on August 29, after which he must surrender to Jodhpur Central Jail. Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vinit Kumar Mathur based their decision on a medical report from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, which indicated that Asaram's condition was not critical enough to justify a bail extension.

Despite rejecting the plea, the court allowed prison officials to provide Asaram with a wheelchair and the help of an aide while in custody. They also authorized his transfer to AIIMS Jodhpur for any necessary medical examinations. This decision comes after a prior extension was granted due to claimed critical cardiac issues and a comprehensive medical check-up from an Ahmedabad hospital panel. Meanwhile, Asaram remains on bail, sanctioned by the Gujarat High Court, until September 3 due to reported critical health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu

Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu

 India
2
Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

 China
3
India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

 India
4
Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Speculations and Fed Concerns

Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Speculations and Fed Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025