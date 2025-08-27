Court Dismisses Asaram's Plea for Bail Extension

The Rajasthan High Court's Jodhpur bench on Wednesday dismissed the request by self-styled godman Asaram for an extension of his interim bail in a 2013 rape case, citing no critical health concerns.

Asaram's current bail will expire on August 29, after which he must surrender to Jodhpur Central Jail. Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vinit Kumar Mathur based their decision on a medical report from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, which indicated that Asaram's condition was not critical enough to justify a bail extension.

Despite rejecting the plea, the court allowed prison officials to provide Asaram with a wheelchair and the help of an aide while in custody. They also authorized his transfer to AIIMS Jodhpur for any necessary medical examinations. This decision comes after a prior extension was granted due to claimed critical cardiac issues and a comprehensive medical check-up from an Ahmedabad hospital panel. Meanwhile, Asaram remains on bail, sanctioned by the Gujarat High Court, until September 3 due to reported critical health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)