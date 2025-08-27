Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Digital Identity Dilemma: A Clash Over Sovereignty and Security

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has raised concerns over the India-funded Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity programme following a petition that claims it violates fundamental rights and lacks transparency. The petition highlighted potential national security risks from sharing citizens' biometric data with foreign entities, and the next hearing is scheduled for October 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:07 IST
Sri Lanka's Digital Identity Dilemma: A Clash Over Sovereignty and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has issued notices to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Cabinet over concerns regarding the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) project. This move follows a petition highlighting alleged violations of fundamental rights linked to the programme.

Ex-minister Wimal Weerawansa filed the petition, arguing the government's pursuit of the India-backed digital ID initiative compromised transparency and bypassed parliamentary and public scrutiny. The project aims to mirror India's Aadhaar system, providing secure digital IDs to Sri Lankans via a Memorandum of Understanding signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in April.

Weerawansa contends that amendments to the original MoU have granted India control over critical technical aspects of the project. He warns of significant national security risks, citing the potential exposure of citizens' biometric data. The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for October 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu

Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Seizure in Palamu

 India
2
Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

 China
3
India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

 India
4
Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Speculations and Fed Concerns

Dollar Strengthens Amid Economic Speculations and Fed Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025