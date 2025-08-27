Left Menu

Europe's Last Stand: The Snapback Option Against Iran

France, Britain, and Germany are considering re-imposing UN sanctions on Iran after inconclusive talks about its nuclear program. A snapback remains a viable option, though the nations are still pursuing a diplomatic approach to resolve the issue, as stated by a German foreign ministry spokesperson.

Updated: 27-08-2025 17:18 IST
Europe's Last Stand: The Snapback Option Against Iran
  • Germany

In a bid to address Iran's nuclear ambitions, France, Britain, and Germany expressed readiness to reinstate UN sanctions if necessary. A German foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday that the nations held discussions with Iran on Tuesday but failed to achieve a definitive outcome.

While the option of a snapback of sanctions is on the table after the inconclusive talks, the trio remains committed to finding a diplomatic resolution to the issue, the spokesperson assured the public during a press briefing.

The snapback mechanism could intensify pressure on Iran as tensions rise over its nuclear program. Nonetheless, the European nations maintain that diplomacy is their priority, seeking to avert further escalation and find a mutually agreeable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

