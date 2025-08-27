Europe's Last Stand: The Snapback Option Against Iran

In a bid to address Iran's nuclear ambitions, France, Britain, and Germany expressed readiness to reinstate UN sanctions if necessary. A German foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday that the nations held discussions with Iran on Tuesday but failed to achieve a definitive outcome.

While the option of a snapback of sanctions is on the table after the inconclusive talks, the trio remains committed to finding a diplomatic resolution to the issue, the spokesperson assured the public during a press briefing.

The snapback mechanism could intensify pressure on Iran as tensions rise over its nuclear program. Nonetheless, the European nations maintain that diplomacy is their priority, seeking to avert further escalation and find a mutually agreeable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)