Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

In a concerning incident, two teenage cousins from Delhi's Chhawla managed to escape from their home after being lured by a boy from Haryana through an online game, according to police officials on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded on August 23, when Vivek Kumar, a resident, submitted a police complaint reporting that his daughter and niece, both in their early teens, had vanished at around 4 a.m. without notifying their family.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the girls had come into contact with a boy named Kishish via the game 'We Play'. The police were able to track down and safely rescue the minors from Sonipat. The girls were subsequently returned to their families in Delhi after completing necessary legal procedures.

