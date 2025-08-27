Indomitable Spirit: India's Message to Terrorism

In a bold statement against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the successful execution of two significant security operations: Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. These operations sent a resolute message to terrorists and provided reassurance to the Indian public.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, strategically targeted hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while Operation Mahadev followed the brutal Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. The latter operation culminated in the neutralization of key terrorist figures by the Army's elite para commandos on July 28.

Shah emphasized the joint efforts of various security agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in fostering a sense of national security. He highlighted the positive impact of these operations on India's aspirations for global prominence, reflecting bipartisan support and national gratitude towards the security forces.

