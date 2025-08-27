Left Menu

Indomitable Spirit: India's Message to Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised two major operations, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, for their success against terrorism. These actions, in response to an April attack, strengthened national security and bolstered public confidence. The operations demonstrated India’s resilience against threats to its citizens and tourism industry in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:32 IST
Indomitable Spirit: India's Message to Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the successful execution of two significant security operations: Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. These operations sent a resolute message to terrorists and provided reassurance to the Indian public.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, strategically targeted hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while Operation Mahadev followed the brutal Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. The latter operation culminated in the neutralization of key terrorist figures by the Army's elite para commandos on July 28.

Shah emphasized the joint efforts of various security agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in fostering a sense of national security. He highlighted the positive impact of these operations on India's aspirations for global prominence, reflecting bipartisan support and national gratitude towards the security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Up! West Bengal Gears Up for Record Durga Puja Electricity Demand

Power Up! West Bengal Gears Up for Record Durga Puja Electricity Demand

 India
2
Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

 Global
3
Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: officials.

Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: ...

 India
4
Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025