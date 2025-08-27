Apprehension in Ambala: Threat Against TMC Leader Foiled
Sarijul Sheikh from West Bengal was arrested in Haryana for allegedly threatening Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee. The arrest followed a complaint and led to the seizure of firearms and bombs. Sheikh was reportedly involved in illegal arms trading via social media.
A man from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Sarijul Sheikh, was apprehended in Ambala, Haryana for allegedly threatening an attack against Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, according to a senior police officer.
Sheikh, a resident of Domkal area, reportedly posted a message on Facebook suggesting an imminent attack on Banerjee within ten days. His arrest came after a complaint was filed at the Cyber Police Station of Murshidabad Police District on August 24.
Authorities, aided by Haryana Police, launched a search operation that led to Sheikh's capture. Firearms and bombs were seized at the time of arrest. Sheikh was allegedly involved in illegal arms trading through social media platforms, the officer noted.
