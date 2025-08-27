New Allegations Surface in Greater Noida Dowry Death Case

In the ongoing Greater Noida dowry death investigation, a fresh allegation has emerged from Meenakshi, sister-in-law of the deceased Nikki Bhati. She accused Nikki's family of physical assault and relentless demands for dowry.

Nikki Bhati, 26, succumbed to severe burn injuries on August 21, allegedly a victim of dowry pressure, leading to her husband Vipin Bhati and family members' arrest. Meenakshi reported similar treatment, underscoring widespread dowry-related harassment.

This case has garnered public outrage, highlighting the severe implications of dowry demands and the associated violence against women, as investigations continue with new evidence and testimonies surfacing.

