New Allegations Surface in Greater Noida Dowry Death Case

In a surprising turn in the Greater Noida dowry death case, Nikki Bhati's sister-in-law, Meenakshi, claimed she was assaulted by the family over dowry demands. Nikki's death from severe burn injuries has led to her husband and his family being arrested. The case has renewed attention on dowry-related harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing Greater Noida dowry death investigation, a fresh allegation has emerged from Meenakshi, sister-in-law of the deceased Nikki Bhati. She accused Nikki's family of physical assault and relentless demands for dowry.

Nikki Bhati, 26, succumbed to severe burn injuries on August 21, allegedly a victim of dowry pressure, leading to her husband Vipin Bhati and family members' arrest. Meenakshi reported similar treatment, underscoring widespread dowry-related harassment.

This case has garnered public outrage, highlighting the severe implications of dowry demands and the associated violence against women, as investigations continue with new evidence and testimonies surfacing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

