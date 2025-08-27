Left Menu

Migrant Tragedy: A Mystery Unfolds in Odisha

The decomposed body of 45-year-old Lokman Sekh, a migrant worker from West Bengal, was discovered in Odisha's Ganjam district. Police suspect foul play, as two colleagues are missing. The deceased was working on a bridge construction project. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:01 IST
The discovery of a decomposed body in Odisha's Ganjam district has sparked an investigation, as police work to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a 45-year-old migrant worker.

Identified as Lokman Sekh from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the deceased was found in a bush near Pandia Purushottampur. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Sujit Kumar Nayak, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Purushottampur, confirmed the suspicion of foul play, noting that two of Sekh's colleagues are currently unaccounted for after fleeing the site. The group, including Sekh, had been working on a bridge construction project in the area for several months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

