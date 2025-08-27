Migrant Tragedy: A Mystery Unfolds in Odisha

The discovery of a decomposed body in Odisha's Ganjam district has sparked an investigation, as police work to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a 45-year-old migrant worker.

Identified as Lokman Sekh from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the deceased was found in a bush near Pandia Purushottampur. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Sujit Kumar Nayak, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Purushottampur, confirmed the suspicion of foul play, noting that two of Sekh's colleagues are currently unaccounted for after fleeing the site. The group, including Sekh, had been working on a bridge construction project in the area for several months.

