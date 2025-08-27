Haryana Assembly's Stand Against Media Glorification of Criminals
The Haryana Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging media platforms to stop glorifying criminals. The resolution seeks to prevent publishing names and pictures of criminals, emphasizing the negative influence on youth and the undermining of police efforts. Media channels are encouraged to promote education and truth instead.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Assembly has taken a firm stand against the glorification of criminals by the media. In a unanimous resolution passed on Wednesday, lawmakers urged media platforms to actively discourage the practice by refraining from publishing the names and photos of criminals.
The resolution came after a heated discussion prompted by an adjournment motion from the opposition Congress. Members highlighted the increasing trend of glamorizing gangsters on social media, expressing concerns about its adverse impact on impressionable youth.
Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, who presented the resolution on behalf of the government, stressed the need to uphold the cultural and moral standards of society. The Assembly hopes media will focus on inspiring youth through stories of education and hard work instead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia Cracks Down on Social Media Disinformation
Message to woman on social media site leads to fatal attack on man in Palghar; 7 arrested
Forgery Scandal: KPCC Takes Legal Action Against JD(S) Social Media
Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Kenvue Survey
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on social media