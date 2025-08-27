Left Menu

Haryana Assembly's Stand Against Media Glorification of Criminals

The Haryana Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging media platforms to stop glorifying criminals. The resolution seeks to prevent publishing names and pictures of criminals, emphasizing the negative influence on youth and the undermining of police efforts. Media channels are encouraged to promote education and truth instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:04 IST
Haryana Assembly's Stand Against Media Glorification of Criminals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly has taken a firm stand against the glorification of criminals by the media. In a unanimous resolution passed on Wednesday, lawmakers urged media platforms to actively discourage the practice by refraining from publishing the names and photos of criminals.

The resolution came after a heated discussion prompted by an adjournment motion from the opposition Congress. Members highlighted the increasing trend of glamorizing gangsters on social media, expressing concerns about its adverse impact on impressionable youth.

Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, who presented the resolution on behalf of the government, stressed the need to uphold the cultural and moral standards of society. The Assembly hopes media will focus on inspiring youth through stories of education and hard work instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

 Global
2
Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: officials.

Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: ...

 India
3
Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

 India
4
Naval Tensions Rise: Allies Conduct Drills Amid Scarborough Shoal Dispute

Naval Tensions Rise: Allies Conduct Drills Amid Scarborough Shoal Dispute

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025