Haryana Assembly's Stand Against Media Glorification of Criminals

The Haryana Assembly has taken a firm stand against the glorification of criminals by the media. In a unanimous resolution passed on Wednesday, lawmakers urged media platforms to actively discourage the practice by refraining from publishing the names and photos of criminals.

The resolution came after a heated discussion prompted by an adjournment motion from the opposition Congress. Members highlighted the increasing trend of glamorizing gangsters on social media, expressing concerns about its adverse impact on impressionable youth.

Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, who presented the resolution on behalf of the government, stressed the need to uphold the cultural and moral standards of society. The Assembly hopes media will focus on inspiring youth through stories of education and hard work instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)