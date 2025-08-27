Left Menu

Brawls and Brutality: Advocates Assaulted Outside Connaught Place Bar

Three friends, including two advocates, were allegedly assaulted by bouncers and staff at a Connaught Place bar after attempting to protect a dhol player from abuse. The bouncers threatened violence, leading to injuries and missing belongings. Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage from the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:12 IST
In a shocking incident at Connaught Place, three friends, including two advocates, were allegedly assaulted outside a bar located in N Block. The altercation reportedly began around 1:15 am on Sunday, when the group attempted to intervene as a bouncer abused a roadside dhol player.

According to police reports, advocates Dharmendra Kumar, 36, and Naveen Kumar, 31, alongside Naveen Shaukin, 28, were attacked by several bouncers and bar staff. The perpetrators allegedly threatened their lives, resorting to violence that left the trio with injuries.

Authorities have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage, as the bar's staff and management face scrutiny in the ongoing investigation. Witnesses have confirmed the incident, with further details unfolding as police continue their inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

