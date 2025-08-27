Justice Reddy: The Opposition's Champion for India's Constitution

On Wednesday, opposition vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy pledged unwavering efforts to uphold the Indian Constitution, as he met with leaders from Left parties. His coalition-building initiative is part of the run-up to the vice-presidential poll scheduled for September 9.

Reddy visited the Communist Party of India and the CPI (Marxist) headquarters. At the latter, CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby expressed support, reminiscing about Harkishan Singh Surjeet's pivotal role in forming the UPA government. Baby warned of the current regime's neo-fascist tendencies, emphasizing the critical nature of unified opposition to protect Indian democracy.

Holding the Constitution, Reddy expressed his determination to safeguard its values. His tour included stops at the CPI office and meetings with politicians like D Raja and Mallu Ravi, reinforcing opposition solidarity. Reddy's visit to Chennai and Lucknow underscored a broad-based campaign against perceived authoritarian threats.

