Left Menu

Justice Reddy: The Opposition's Champion for India's Constitution

B Sudershan Reddy, opposition's vice presidential candidate, pledges to defend the Indian Constitution, meeting leaders of Left parties for support. He emphasizes the importance of collective opposition against authoritarian governance, advocating for democratic and secular values. The campaign highlights Reddy's longstanding commitment to constitutional principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:16 IST
Justice Reddy: The Opposition's Champion for India's Constitution
Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, opposition vice-presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy pledged unwavering efforts to uphold the Indian Constitution, as he met with leaders from Left parties. His coalition-building initiative is part of the run-up to the vice-presidential poll scheduled for September 9.

Reddy visited the Communist Party of India and the CPI (Marxist) headquarters. At the latter, CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby expressed support, reminiscing about Harkishan Singh Surjeet's pivotal role in forming the UPA government. Baby warned of the current regime's neo-fascist tendencies, emphasizing the critical nature of unified opposition to protect Indian democracy.

Holding the Constitution, Reddy expressed his determination to safeguard its values. His tour included stops at the CPI office and meetings with politicians like D Raja and Mallu Ravi, reinforcing opposition solidarity. Reddy's visit to Chennai and Lucknow underscored a broad-based campaign against perceived authoritarian threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

 Global
2
Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: officials.

Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: ...

 India
3
Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

 India
4
Naval Tensions Rise: Allies Conduct Drills Amid Scarborough Shoal Dispute

Naval Tensions Rise: Allies Conduct Drills Amid Scarborough Shoal Dispute

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025