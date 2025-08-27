LPG Cylinder Leak Causes Explosion Injuring Seven in Asbestos Colony
An explosion, suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder leak, injured seven people in Asbestos Colony. The incident occurred around 5 am in the kitchen, injuring members of two families. The condition of three victims is serious. Authorities are investigating the cause.
In Asbestos Colony, a suspected LPG cylinder leak resulted in an explosion that injured seven people, according to police reports.
At approximately 5 am, the blast took place in the kitchen of a residence when a light was switched on, affecting two families from Odisha, including women and children.
As investigations continue, officials from the Electricity department, Fire, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are working to confirm the precise cause of the explosion, with authorities treating the incident with due seriousness.
