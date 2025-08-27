Left Menu

LPG Cylinder Leak Causes Explosion Injuring Seven in Asbestos Colony

An explosion, suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder leak, injured seven people in Asbestos Colony. The incident occurred around 5 am in the kitchen, injuring members of two families. The condition of three victims is serious. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:33 IST
LPG Cylinder Leak Causes Explosion Injuring Seven in Asbestos Colony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Asbestos Colony, a suspected LPG cylinder leak resulted in an explosion that injured seven people, according to police reports.

At approximately 5 am, the blast took place in the kitchen of a residence when a light was switched on, affecting two families from Odisha, including women and children.

As investigations continue, officials from the Electricity department, Fire, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are working to confirm the precise cause of the explosion, with authorities treating the incident with due seriousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

 Global
2
Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: officials.

Death toll in building collapse incident at Virar near Mumbai rises to six: ...

 India
3
Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

Flood Alarm: Ganga and Yamuna Near Danger Mark Again

 India
4
Naval Tensions Rise: Allies Conduct Drills Amid Scarborough Shoal Dispute

Naval Tensions Rise: Allies Conduct Drills Amid Scarborough Shoal Dispute

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025