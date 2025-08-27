LPG Cylinder Leak Causes Explosion Injuring Seven in Asbestos Colony

In Asbestos Colony, a suspected LPG cylinder leak resulted in an explosion that injured seven people, according to police reports.

At approximately 5 am, the blast took place in the kitchen of a residence when a light was switched on, affecting two families from Odisha, including women and children.

As investigations continue, officials from the Electricity department, Fire, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are working to confirm the precise cause of the explosion, with authorities treating the incident with due seriousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)