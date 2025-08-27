Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School

A shooting that disrupted the first week of classes at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis has raised concerns among parents and the community. According to Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz, he was briefed on the unfolding situation.

In a message on social media, Waltz expressed his concern, stating, "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence." The safety of students and staff is paramount as the investigation unfolds.

Details about the incident remain scarce, and no injuries have been reported immediately. The school, catering to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, had planned an all-school Mass earlier in the day.