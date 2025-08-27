Left Menu

Controversy at Etah Medical College: Allegations of Misconduct Surface

A male employee at Virangana Avantibai Lodhi Medical College in Etah is accused of molesting a female colleague. The accused, Vijay Lodhi, is said to have harassed the woman and threatened her job security. While the investigation is ongoing, Lodhi denies the allegations, citing attendance disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:14 IST
A controversy has erupted at Virangana Avantibai Lodhi Medical College after serious allegations surfaced against an employee named Vijay Lodhi, who is claimed to have molested a female colleague. Lodhi works in the Chief Medical Superintendent's (CMS) office and allegedly harassed the woman for several months.

According to the police, the woman reported that Lodhi attempted to kiss her forcibly, held her hand against her will, and used threats of job dismissal to keep her silent. The police have registered a case concerning molestation and harassment as they delve deeper into the claims.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Lodhi has dismissed them as baseless, arguing that disputes over the woman's attendance had led her to file false accusations. Officials attempt to contact CMS Suresh Chandra for further comment have yet to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

