Police Nabs Youth in Alleged Abduction and Forced Conversion Case

A youth named Sajid Ali has been taken into custody by law enforcement after allegations surfaced of abduction and an attempted forced religious conversion of a young woman. The situation escalated as the woman's father lodged a formal complaint, leading to police intervention.

The complaint was filed at Kotwali Dehat police station on August 25, citing that the accused had not only kidnapped his daughter but also issued threats with intentions of converting her religion against her will. This led to the registration of a case under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Upon receiving intelligence regarding Sajid Ali's whereabouts, law enforcement swiftly located him near the Aamghat canal bridge. The local authorities swiftly acted on the tip-off, arresting Ali and subsequently detaining him under the necessary legal frameworks.

