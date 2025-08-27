Left Menu

Police Nabs Youth in Alleged Abduction and Forced Conversion Case

A youth, Sajid Ali, was arrested for allegedly abducting a woman and attempting forced religious conversion. The case was filed following a complaint by the victim's father. Police apprehended Ali based on a tip-off and charged him under relevant legal sections, including anti-conversion laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A youth named Sajid Ali has been taken into custody by law enforcement after allegations surfaced of abduction and an attempted forced religious conversion of a young woman. The situation escalated as the woman's father lodged a formal complaint, leading to police intervention.

The complaint was filed at Kotwali Dehat police station on August 25, citing that the accused had not only kidnapped his daughter but also issued threats with intentions of converting her religion against her will. This led to the registration of a case under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Upon receiving intelligence regarding Sajid Ali's whereabouts, law enforcement swiftly located him near the Aamghat canal bridge. The local authorities swiftly acted on the tip-off, arresting Ali and subsequently detaining him under the necessary legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

