Left Menu

Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda

Bill Pulte, appointed as the country's top housing regulator, has shifted focus from housing finance to targeting President Trump's political adversaries, using property records to allege fraud. His actions have stirred controversy, particularly with allegations against Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook, prompting a legal battle. Pulte selectively targets Democrats, sparing Trump allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:23 IST
Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda
  • Country:
  • United States

Bill Pulte, recently appointed as the nation's top housing regulator, has quickly become a divisive figure. Initially, he promised to enhance the housing finance system, but his current focus appears to be targeting President Trump's political enemies.

Pulte has taken to using property records to accuse opponents like Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud, leading to demands for her removal. This move has sparked a legal showdown that could impact the Federal Reserve's independence.

His investigations extend beyond fraud allegations, reinforcing Trump's broader political goals. Critics point out Pulte's bias, citing his tendency to target Democrats while sparing Trump-friendly figures like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

 India
2
Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global
4
Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

Historic Downpour Hits Jammu and Kashmir: Record Rainfall Shatters Records

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025