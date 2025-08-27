Bill Pulte: A Housing Regulator with a Political Agenda
Bill Pulte, appointed as the country's top housing regulator, has shifted focus from housing finance to targeting President Trump's political adversaries, using property records to allege fraud. His actions have stirred controversy, particularly with allegations against Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook, prompting a legal battle. Pulte selectively targets Democrats, sparing Trump allies.
Bill Pulte, recently appointed as the nation's top housing regulator, has quickly become a divisive figure. Initially, he promised to enhance the housing finance system, but his current focus appears to be targeting President Trump's political enemies.
Pulte has taken to using property records to accuse opponents like Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud, leading to demands for her removal. This move has sparked a legal showdown that could impact the Federal Reserve's independence.
His investigations extend beyond fraud allegations, reinforcing Trump's broader political goals. Critics point out Pulte's bias, citing his tendency to target Democrats while sparing Trump-friendly figures like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
