Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis Catholic School: Shooters Target Prayer Service
A tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis resulted in the deaths of two children and injuries to 17 others, including 14 kids. The suspect, equipped with multiple firearms, targeted children attending Mass. The shooter, in his early 20s, is now deceased with no known extensive criminal history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:44 IST
- United States
A tragic shooting unfolded Wednesday at a Minneapolis Catholic school, claiming the lives of two children and leaving 17 others injured, 14 of whom are kids, according to local authorities.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara reported that the assailant, armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, launched his attack by firing through church windows at children in the pews during Mass at Annunciation Catholic School.
The shooter, described as being in his early 20s with no significant criminal record, is also dead after the attack.
