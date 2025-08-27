Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis Catholic School: Shooters Target Prayer Service

A tragic shooting unfolded Wednesday at a Minneapolis Catholic school, claiming the lives of two children and leaving 17 others injured, 14 of whom are kids, according to local authorities.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara reported that the assailant, armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, launched his attack by firing through church windows at children in the pews during Mass at Annunciation Catholic School.

The shooter, described as being in his early 20s with no significant criminal record, is also dead after the attack.

