Urgent Hunt for Missing Child After Mother's Murder: SIT Steps In
A Special Investigation Team has been set up to find a missing four-year-old girl after her mother was murdered in Punjab. The suspect, a man from Jammu and Kashmir, is missing. Authorities in Himachal Pradesh have registered cases, and search efforts are ongoing across both states.
- Country:
- India
A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to find a four-year-old girl missing after her mother's murder in Kiratpur, Punjab. The announcement was made to the Assembly by Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday.
The investigation follows concerns raised by Congress MLA Anuradha Rana regarding the death of a 28-year-old from Lahaul and Spiti. Deputy CM Agnihotri stated that police suspect the involvement of a man from Jammu and Kashmir, currently untraceable, in the crime. Efforts are being made to find the child and deliver justice to the family.
A complaint initiated by Prem Singh led to the registration of a case on August 16. Singh's wife, Sapna Kumari, had taken their daughter for treatment in Kullu. After saying she was in Manali, Kumari's phone went off, and she was not heard from until her body was identified on August 14 on a Kiratpur roadside.
(With inputs from agencies.)
