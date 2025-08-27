Left Menu

Punjab Government Reinstates Senior Police Officials

The Punjab government has lifted the suspension of senior police officials S P S Parmar and Varinder Singh Brar. Parmar has been reinstated as ADGP (law and order), and Brar has been appointed as assistant inspector general of police (provisioning). Their suspensions were linked to separate cases of alleged misconduct.

The Punjab government has announced the reinstatement of two senior police officers, Additional Director General of Police S P S Parmar and Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar. Both officers' suspensions were connected to separate misconduct investigations, which have now been resolved, enabling their return to departmental duties.

ADGP Parmar, previously sidelined in a separate vigilance bureau probe in April, will now resume service as the Additional Director General of Police focusing on law and order. Meanwhile, Brar, who faced suspension in May following a bribery case involving four police personnel, has been appointed to a new role as Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The previous suspension of Parmar came amid investigations of failure to act in a driving licence scam. Despite similar allegations, officers Swarandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh had their suspensions lifted earlier in May, a month after Parmar's removal.

