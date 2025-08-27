Punjab Government Reinstates Senior Police Officials
The Punjab government has lifted the suspension of senior police officials S P S Parmar and Varinder Singh Brar. Parmar has been reinstated as ADGP (law and order), and Brar has been appointed as assistant inspector general of police (provisioning). Their suspensions were linked to separate cases of alleged misconduct.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has announced the reinstatement of two senior police officers, Additional Director General of Police S P S Parmar and Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar. Both officers' suspensions were connected to separate misconduct investigations, which have now been resolved, enabling their return to departmental duties.
ADGP Parmar, previously sidelined in a separate vigilance bureau probe in April, will now resume service as the Additional Director General of Police focusing on law and order. Meanwhile, Brar, who faced suspension in May following a bribery case involving four police personnel, has been appointed to a new role as Assistant Inspector General of Police.
The previous suspension of Parmar came amid investigations of failure to act in a driving licence scam. Despite similar allegations, officers Swarandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh had their suspensions lifted earlier in May, a month after Parmar's removal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- suspension
- police
- officers
- government
- Parmar
- Brar
- revocation
- laws
- order
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Battle Devastating Floods with Urgent Government Action
Shortcomings Exposed in Government-Run Children's Home in Rampur
AIBOC Slams Government's Plan to Privatise IDBI Bank
Athi Geleba Urges Ethical, Inclusive Use of AI in SA Government Communication
Ahmedabad is ideal host city for 2030 CWG offering world class stadiums, and cutting-edge training facilities: Government.