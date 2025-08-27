Omar Abdullah Leads Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a city tour to assess flood damages and spearhead relief efforts. He emphasized preventive measures for future safety, restoration of essential services, and a comprehensive relief package. Furthermore, directions were given to restore telecom, traffic, and crucial infrastructure swiftly.
On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a thorough tour of the flood-stricken Jammu city to evaluate the damage and oversee immediate relief measures post-monsoon calamity.
Abdullah, accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, scrutinized the affected areas, directing swift actions to ensure citizens' safety. His itinerary included inspecting critical sites like the Fourth Tawi Bridge.
Abdullah advocated for prompt technical evaluations and comprehensive rehabilitation plans. He pressed officials to quickly restore vital services, including telecommunications and road access, while working towards a comprehensive relief package for the region.
