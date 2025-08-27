Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Drawn Into Legal Battle Over Faulty Car Allegations

An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, among others, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The complaint claims they were involved in a conspiracy concerning defects in a Hyundai Alcazar car, leading to accusations of cheating by a customer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against Bollywood heavyweights Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The duo, along with others, is implicated in a case linked to alleged defects in a Hyundai Alcazar car purchased by advocate Kirti Singh in 2022.

The FIR, recorded at Mathura Gate police station, comes after Singh claimed he experienced significant technical issues with the vehicle soon after purchase. The problems included vibrations during acceleration, hindering speed, and engine malfunction warnings that Singh argues jeopardized his family's safety.

Singh contends that Hyundai's admission of a manufacturing defect, temporarily addressed by the dealership, reflects a corporate-level knowledge that was unjustly concealed. The charges suggest conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust involving the car's endorsers, including Khan and Padukone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

