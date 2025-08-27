Left Menu

Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested Himanshu Agrawal, owner of Hey Maa Medico Agency, for stockpiling and selling counterfeit medicines. A joint operation with FSDA led to the seizure of drugs valued at over Rs 2.92 crore. Agrawal was caught attempting to bribe officials to destroy evidence.

Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:50 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended the owner of Hey Maa Medico Agency for allegedly hoarding and selling counterfeit medicines while trying to bribe officials with Rs 1 crore. Himanshu Agrawal was taken into custody on August 24 from a parking area in the Kotwali Police limits.

A coordinated operation with the Food Safety and Drug Administration unveiled a cache of counterfeit drugs from various companies, including Sun Pharma's Rosuvas and Sanofi India's Allegra. The operation led to the confiscation of 76,370 strips of fake medicines, cash worth Rs 1 crore, a laptop, and mobile phones.

The bust followed a tip-off about an interstate counterfeit drug operation centered in Agra. Agrawal attempted to bribe officers to destroy evidence, but was immediately arrested. He is facing charges under several legal provisions and has previously been investigated for tax and customs issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

