Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has granted bail to Mohammad Chand, whose arrest in a theft case was mired in controversy over a procedural error by law enforcement. The error, concerning the location of Chand's arrest, cast doubt over the case and led to his release.

Judicial Magistrate P Bhargav Rao addressed the flaw during a hearing. The arrest memo's inaccuracy, acknowledged by the investigating officer as an error during his training, undermined the prosecution's credibility and violated constitutional rights. Chand had been detained for approximately four months.

The court referenced a Supreme Court directive necessitating exact details on arrest memos. With Chand's arrest documentation in question, along with the absence of recovery evidence, the court approved his bail, stipulating conditions including continued cooperation in the investigation and abstention from further offences.

