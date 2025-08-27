Left Menu

Controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' Detention Facility Set to Empty Amid Legal Battles

Florida's state-run immigration detention facility, 'Alligator Alcatraz,' is expected to be emptied in days, amid legal disputes over its closure. The facility, constructed under Trump’s administration to detain illegal immigrants, faces criticisms over conditions and environmental concerns, alongside calls for its rapid shutdown.

Updated: 27-08-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:38 IST
Florida's immigration detention facility, known as 'Alligator Alcatraz,' is set to be emptied imminently as legal skirmishes continue over its mandated closure by late October. The controversial facility faced a barrage of criticism over subpar conditions and environmental implications, following its establishment to house thousands of detainees rapidly.

Constructed two months ago under the Trump administration's immigration policies, the facility once held nearly 1,000 detainees. However, recent tours by US officials found only 300 to 350 detainees remaining. Legal actions, including three lawsuits, press the allegations of improper detention and deportation practices.

The closure order by a federal judge faced appeals from the state, citing the need for detention space as other facilities become overcrowded. However, environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe contest the necessity of the Everglades facility, emphasizing the threat to sensitive wetlands. Meanwhile, complaints about appalling detention conditions fueled public and legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

