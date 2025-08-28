Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

In a disturbing incident, a shooter opened fire at a Catholic church in Minneapolis during Mass, tragically claiming the lives of two children and injuring 17 individuals, including other youngsters. Armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, the assailant, identified as Robin Westman, struck terror through the church's windows.

The gunman, reportedly in his early 20s, is alleged to have acted alone. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara expressed bewilderment over the 'incomprehensible' act of violence. The traumatic events have left the Minneapolis community in deep sorrow, questioning the safety and sanctity of their spaces.

The attack is one of several shootings within 24 hours in the city. Amid the grief, support and reunification efforts for affected families are underway, with both state and national leaders voicing their condolences. This act of violence highlights the ongoing challenges of addressing gun violence in communities across the United States.