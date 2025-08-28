Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis: Catholic School Shooting Devastates Community

A devastating shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis claimed the lives of two children and left 17 others injured. The shooter, Robin Westman, targeted the school during Mass and later committed suicide. Authorities are investigating the attack as an act of domestic terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 01:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis: Catholic School Shooting Devastates Community
Shooting

In a harrowing incident at Annunciation Catholic School, a Minneapolis community is grappling with grief and shock after a shooter opened fire on students attending Mass. The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two young children and injuries to 17 others, shaking the city to its core.

The assailant, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, unleashed a barrage of bullets through the chapel windows, targeting children in pews before taking their own life. Authorities are labeling the attack as a potential hate crime and act of domestic terrorism, highlighting the severity of the situation.

This marks the 146th school shooting incident this year, as debates around gun legislation intensify. Officials revealed the shooter used multiple firearms and had barricaded the chapel doors, underscoring the premeditated nature of the attack. The community mourns, as authorities work to comprehend the motive behind such senseless violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

 Global
2
Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

 Global
3
Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

 United States
4
Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025