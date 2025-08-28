Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis: Catholic School Shooting Devastates Community

In a harrowing incident at Annunciation Catholic School, a Minneapolis community is grappling with grief and shock after a shooter opened fire on students attending Mass. The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two young children and injuries to 17 others, shaking the city to its core.

The assailant, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, unleashed a barrage of bullets through the chapel windows, targeting children in pews before taking their own life. Authorities are labeling the attack as a potential hate crime and act of domestic terrorism, highlighting the severity of the situation.

This marks the 146th school shooting incident this year, as debates around gun legislation intensify. Officials revealed the shooter used multiple firearms and had barricaded the chapel doors, underscoring the premeditated nature of the attack. The community mourns, as authorities work to comprehend the motive behind such senseless violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)