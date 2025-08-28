Tragedy Strikes: Gun Violence at Minneapolis Catholic School
A shooter opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 17 others before taking their own life. The incident highlights ongoing gun violence issues in U.S. schools. The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, previously known as Robert, targeted children through a church window.
A tragic shooting unfolded at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuries to 17 others. The assailant, dressed in black, opened fire on students attending Mass, before taking their own life, according to authorities.
Identified as Robin Westman, 23, the shooter previously changed their name from Robert in 2020 and was referred to as male by officials. A manifesto and online videos suggest potential motives rooted in depression and political grievances, investigated as domestic terrorism and a hate crime against Catholics by the FBI.
The attack resonates with ongoing debates about gun violence in U.S. schools and concerns surrounding threats to Catholic institutions. President Trump ordered flags to half-staff in mourning, intensifying scrutiny on gun laws amid the rise in Minneapolis homicides post-George Floyd's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Minneapolis
- Catholic school
- shooting
- Robin Westman
- guns
- violence
- transgender
- hate crime
- FBI
- gun laws
ALSO READ
UK's Bold Stand: New Statutory Definition to Combat Honour-Based Violence
Minnesota governor says a shooting has occurred at a school, calls it a 'horrific act of violence', reports AP.
New Multi-Agency Centre Formed to Drive Family and Sexual Violence Prevention
Pioneering Transgender Student Hostel Opens in Kerala
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Landmark Domestic Violence Ruling