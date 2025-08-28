Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gun Violence at Minneapolis Catholic School

A shooter opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 17 others before taking their own life. The incident highlights ongoing gun violence issues in U.S. schools. The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, previously known as Robert, targeted children through a church window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 02:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic shooting unfolded at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuries to 17 others. The assailant, dressed in black, opened fire on students attending Mass, before taking their own life, according to authorities.

Identified as Robin Westman, 23, the shooter previously changed their name from Robert in 2020 and was referred to as male by officials. A manifesto and online videos suggest potential motives rooted in depression and political grievances, investigated as domestic terrorism and a hate crime against Catholics by the FBI.

The attack resonates with ongoing debates about gun violence in U.S. schools and concerns surrounding threats to Catholic institutions. President Trump ordered flags to half-staff in mourning, intensifying scrutiny on gun laws amid the rise in Minneapolis homicides post-George Floyd's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

