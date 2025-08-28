Left Menu

UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

The UN Security Council will vote to extend the UN Interim Force in Lebanon until the end of 2026, with plans for a year-long withdrawal. The peacekeeping mission was expanded post-2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The U.S. pushes for Hezbollah's disarmament linked to Israeli withdrawal and an economic plan.

Updated: 28-08-2025 03:32 IST
The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Thursday to extend the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate until the end of 2026. This extension comes with a provision for a year-long, orderly withdrawal of peacekeeping forces, according to diplomatic sources.

Initially established in 1978, UNIFIL's role is to monitor the southern Lebanon border with Israel. The mission's annual mandate expires on August 31 and is expected to be renewed after the Council adopts a French draft resolution. A compromise has been reached with the U.S., a significant council member, to support extending the mission for a final term, as revealed by diplomats wishing to remain anonymous.

Originally expanded in 2006 post-conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, UNIFIL assists the Lebanese army in maintaining border security. However, friction remains, primarily due to Hezbollah's dominance in southern Lebanon. The U.S. aims for Hezbollah's disarmament, linked to an Israeli military withdrawal and an economic initiative for Lebanon's south, hoping to reduce Hezbollah's dependency on Iranian support.

