Boosting the Bench: 14 New Judges Appointed at Bombay High Court
Fourteen advocates have been appointed as additional judges at the Bombay High Court, addressing a shortfall in judge numbers. The appointments aim to reduce the gap between the sanctioned and actual number of judges at the court.
In a significant development, fourteen advocates have been elevated as additional judges in the Bombay High Court, according to the Union law ministry's announcement on Wednesday.
This move comes as the court faced a considerable shortfall in its working strength, operating with 66 judges against a sanctioned strength of 94 as of August 1, leaving a gap of 28 judges.
Typically, additional judges serve a term of two years before being confirmed as 'permanent' judges, a critical step towards ensuring judicial efficiency at the High Court.
