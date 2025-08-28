Boosting the Bench: 14 New Judges Appointed at Bombay High Court

In a significant development, fourteen advocates have been elevated as additional judges in the Bombay High Court, according to the Union law ministry's announcement on Wednesday.

This move comes as the court faced a considerable shortfall in its working strength, operating with 66 judges against a sanctioned strength of 94 as of August 1, leaving a gap of 28 judges.

Typically, additional judges serve a term of two years before being confirmed as 'permanent' judges, a critical step towards ensuring judicial efficiency at the High Court.