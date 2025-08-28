Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

In a notable display of military defense, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the interception and destruction of 102 Ukrainian drones. This operation, which took place overnight, marks one of the largest such interceptions reported by Moscow in the ongoing conflict.

According to Thursday's statement from the ministry, the drones had targeted at least seven regions across Russia. The success of the air defense system underscores the heightened military strategies being employed by both sides in this intensifying geopolitical struggle.

This development is a continuation of the complex technological warfare that has become a hallmark of the current conflict, emphasizing the critical role of advanced military technologies in determining the course of the ongoing tensions.