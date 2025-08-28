Left Menu

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russia's Defence Ministry reported intercepting and destroying 102 Ukrainian drones overnight, targeting at least seven regions. This significant defense operation highlights ongoing tensions in the region as both sides continue to employ advanced military technologies in their strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:03 IST
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a notable display of military defense, Russia's Defence Ministry announced the interception and destruction of 102 Ukrainian drones. This operation, which took place overnight, marks one of the largest such interceptions reported by Moscow in the ongoing conflict.

According to Thursday's statement from the ministry, the drones had targeted at least seven regions across Russia. The success of the air defense system underscores the heightened military strategies being employed by both sides in this intensifying geopolitical struggle.

This development is a continuation of the complex technological warfare that has become a hallmark of the current conflict, emphasizing the critical role of advanced military technologies in determining the course of the ongoing tensions.

TRENDING

1
Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

Russian Defense Thwarts Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
2
Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

Daring Overnight Air Rescue: Indian Navy's Swift MEDEVAC from Lakshadweep

 India
3
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.

SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR...

 India
4
Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025