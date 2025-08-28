Left Menu

Cholera Crisis Unfolds Amid Insecurity in Zamfara

A cholera outbreak in Bukkuyum district, Zamfara, Nigeria, has resulted in eight deaths and over 200 infections. The situation is worsened by limited healthcare access and insecurity. Residents report being unable to seek medical treatment due to armed banditry, emphasizing the urgent need for government and NGO intervention.

28-08-2025
A cholera outbreak in the Bukkuyum district of Zamfara state, Nigeria, has claimed eight lives and infected over 200 people across 11 communities. Residents and local officials confirmed the crisis, citing limited healthcare access and pervasive insecurity as exacerbating factors.

Cholera, primarily water-borne, is common in Nigeria where clean water shortages persist. Rural communities such as Nasarawa-Burkullu, Gurusu, and Adabka are particularly impacted, with many patients relying on home treatment due to insufficient healthcare facilities.

Local leaders have highlighted inadequate medical supplies and restricted travel due to banditry, calling for urgent governmental and NGO intervention. Despite the severity of the outbreak, Zamfara health authorities have yet to release an official statement.

