Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Journalist in Assam FIR Controversy
Journalist Abhisar Sharma receives interim protection from the Supreme Court amid an FIR filed against him in Assam, due to a critical video post. The case, which involves criticism of government policies and tribal land rights, challenges India's Section 152 provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The Supreme Court has granted interim protection for four weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma. This follows an FIR lodged against him in Assam over a video post that allegedly criticized the state's policies. Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh advised Sharma to approach the Gauhati High Court instead of challenging the FIR directly through the Supreme Court.
The bench issued a notice to the Centre to respond to Sharma's appeal regarding Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which encompasses acts endangering India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity. The plea claims that Section 152, much like the earlier Section 124-A of IPC, is being misused to suppress dissent and journalistic freedom.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that Sharma's video, which criticizes governmental decisions involving tribal land rights and democratic accountability, does not incite violence or disorder and stems from verifiable facts. The plea asserts this criminal prosecution is an affront to constitutional freedoms and highlights a pattern of misusing similar provisions against journalists nationwide.
