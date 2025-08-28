Left Menu

Fisherman Missing After Trawler Capsizes in Bay of Bengal

A fishing trawler capsized near the Ganjam coast in Odisha, leaving one person missing. Seven fishermen were aboard; six swam to safety. Rescue operations are underway by Odisha Fire Services and marine police, with requests for helicopter support communicated to the Chief Minister's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:07 IST
Fisherman Missing After Trawler Capsizes in Bay of Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fishing trawler capsized near Ganjam coast in Odisha, resulting in one person missing, local police reported. Seven fishermen were on board when the incident occurred early Thursday morning.

The trawler departed from Podampeta beach but overturned due to high tidal waves shortly after. Six fishermen managed to return safely to shore.

Rescue operations are intensifying with Odisha Fire Services and Arjyapalli marine police involved, assisted by scuba divers. Local MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak has requested helicopter support from the Chief Minister's Office to locate the missing fisherman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: A Historical Overview

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: A Historical Overview

 China
2
Duratuf's New Era: Revolutionizing Rubber Sheet Industry with Versatility and Ease

Duratuf's New Era: Revolutionizing Rubber Sheet Industry with Versatility an...

 India
3
Abril Paper Tech IPO: Fresh Opportunities and Expansions Ahead

Abril Paper Tech IPO: Fresh Opportunities and Expansions Ahead

 India
4
Trying to expedite rollout of export promotion mission to help exporters: Govt official.

Trying to expedite rollout of export promotion mission to help exporters: Go...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025