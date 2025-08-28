Fisherman Missing After Trawler Capsizes in Bay of Bengal

A fishing trawler capsized near Ganjam coast in Odisha, resulting in one person missing, local police reported. Seven fishermen were on board when the incident occurred early Thursday morning.

The trawler departed from Podampeta beach but overturned due to high tidal waves shortly after. Six fishermen managed to return safely to shore.

Rescue operations are intensifying with Odisha Fire Services and Arjyapalli marine police involved, assisted by scuba divers. Local MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak has requested helicopter support from the Chief Minister's Office to locate the missing fisherman.

(With inputs from agencies.)