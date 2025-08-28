Left Menu

Alleged Abduction and Pressure in Ongoing Rape Case: A Heart-Wrenching Saga

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by Ravishankar Mishra, the accused in her ongoing rape case, after her family refused to withdraw it. Despite being jailed previously, Mishra, now on bail, and his father allegedly pressured the family to settle. A new kidnapping case is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded as a 17-year-old girl was reportedly abducted by a man accused of raping her, following her family's refusal to withdraw charges, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The complaint from her father alleges that accused Ravishankar Mishra and his father persistently pressured their family for a compromise in the rape case.

Despite the abduction, police are actively working to trace the victim and apprehend the suspects, as the case stirs concerns over justice and victim safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

