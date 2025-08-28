Patna in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Schoolgirl's Death
A protest in Patna turned violent following the death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl found with severe burns. As a consequence, a policeman was injured, and stones were hurled, leading to increased police presence to restore order. Investigations are ongoing, and stern actions are promised against the offenders.
A protest erupted in Patna after a tragic incident involving a 12-year-old schoolgirl unfolded. She was discovered with severe burn injuries in her school's washroom and later succumbed to her wounds at Patna Medical College and Hospital.
The unrest intensified as people gathered outside the school in Gardani Bagh, blocking roads with burning tyres. Violence ensued, with a police officer injured amidst stone-pelting, prompting reinforcements to regain control.
DGP Vinay Kumar pledged rigorous action against those responsible for the violence and emphasized the ongoing investigations. The police assure that those involved will face consequences, and justice for the schoolgirl's death remains a priority.
