Left Menu

Patna in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Schoolgirl's Death

A protest in Patna turned violent following the death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl found with severe burns. As a consequence, a policeman was injured, and stones were hurled, leading to increased police presence to restore order. Investigations are ongoing, and stern actions are promised against the offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:48 IST
Patna in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Schoolgirl's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest erupted in Patna after a tragic incident involving a 12-year-old schoolgirl unfolded. She was discovered with severe burn injuries in her school's washroom and later succumbed to her wounds at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The unrest intensified as people gathered outside the school in Gardani Bagh, blocking roads with burning tyres. Violence ensued, with a police officer injured amidst stone-pelting, prompting reinforcements to regain control.

DGP Vinay Kumar pledged rigorous action against those responsible for the violence and emphasized the ongoing investigations. The police assure that those involved will face consequences, and justice for the schoolgirl's death remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

 India
2
Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

 India
3
Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead of Festive Season

Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead o...

 India
4
Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025