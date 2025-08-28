Left Menu

Russia's Hypersonic Strike: High-Precision Chaos in Kyiv

In a large overnight operation, Russia targeted Ukraine's military facilities using hypersonic missiles and drones, resulting in 10 deaths in Kyiv. Russia claimed all targets were hit, asserting that civilians were not deliberately targeted. The assault caused widespread damage across seven districts, with 38 reported injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:04 IST
Russia's Hypersonic Strike: High-Precision Chaos in Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Early Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry declared a significant overnight strike on Ukraine, focusing on military-industrial facilities and air bases. Ukrainian officials reported the attack resulted in 10 fatalities in Kyiv.

The Russian ministry asserted a 'group strike' using hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, drones, and precision air-launched missiles, claiming all intended targets were struck. However, Ukrainian reports revealed the attack killed 10 people, injured 38, and damaged residential and commercial buildings across seven districts, including Kyiv.

While the Kremlin insisted that civilian targets were not intentional, stating only military-related facilities were aimed at, the Russian forces reportedly seized control of the Nelipivka settlement in eastern Ukraine and neutralized a Ukrainian reconnaissance ship. Reuters has yet to independently verify the battlefield records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate Cyber 'Virtual Arrest' Scam

 India
2
Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

 India
3
Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead of Festive Season

Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead o...

 India
4
Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

Dwindling Russia-China Trade: A Concern for Putin Ahead of Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025