Early Thursday, the Russian Defence Ministry declared a significant overnight strike on Ukraine, focusing on military-industrial facilities and air bases. Ukrainian officials reported the attack resulted in 10 fatalities in Kyiv.

The Russian ministry asserted a 'group strike' using hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, drones, and precision air-launched missiles, claiming all intended targets were struck. However, Ukrainian reports revealed the attack killed 10 people, injured 38, and damaged residential and commercial buildings across seven districts, including Kyiv.

While the Kremlin insisted that civilian targets were not intentional, stating only military-related facilities were aimed at, the Russian forces reportedly seized control of the Nelipivka settlement in eastern Ukraine and neutralized a Ukrainian reconnaissance ship. Reuters has yet to independently verify the battlefield records.

