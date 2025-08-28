West Bengal Rushes to Fill Key Election Posts Amid Legal Delays

The West Bengal government is under pressure from the Election Commission to promptly fill crucial election-related posts that have been vacant for several months due to ongoing legal complications. An official announced a deadline set for Friday to ensure timely appointments.

The district magistrates are directed by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to review and expedite the appointment processes for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) by August 29, according to the official statement. The instructions were a result of a meeting held at the secretariat on Wednesday.

The directive responds to significant vacancies across various assembly constituencies, primarily due to delays related to court cases, including those involving OBC reservations. The official emphasized the need to appoint only Sub-Divisional Officers as EROs, with senior WBCS officers being considered where necessary. Additionally, 610 AERO positions remain unfilled, and officers from equivalent ranks may be appointed with Election Commission approval. The drastic increase in polling booths has also necessitated more booth-level officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)