Delhi Police Cracks Down on Inter-State Drug Syndicate

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state drug syndicate following the arrest of four men found transporting 16.24 kg of opium. The bust occurred after the authorities received a tip-off about the movement of two known suppliers operating from Bareilly.

Officials disclosed that the racket was orchestrating high-quality opium shipments intended for distribution across the Delhi-NCR region. The arrest took place on the evening of July 25, when a raiding team intercepted and searched a vehicle near the Bhairav Road underpass, leading to the substantial seizure.

The criminal network was further unraveled with the apprehension of a fourth suspect linked to cocaine supply activities. Investigations revealed the group's connections to a Nigerian contact and their strategic use of unemployed youth and minors as couriers. Police efforts continue in tracking the network's remaining operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)