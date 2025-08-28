Delhi Police Cracks Down on Inter-State Drug Syndicate
Delhi Police dismantled an inter-state drug network by arresting four individuals possessing 16.24 kg of opium. The operation, linked to Bareilly, was intended to supply Delhi-NCR. Key figures, including a Bareilly-based handler and connections with international contacts, highlight the racket's extensive reach.
Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state drug syndicate following the arrest of four men found transporting 16.24 kg of opium. The bust occurred after the authorities received a tip-off about the movement of two known suppliers operating from Bareilly.
Officials disclosed that the racket was orchestrating high-quality opium shipments intended for distribution across the Delhi-NCR region. The arrest took place on the evening of July 25, when a raiding team intercepted and searched a vehicle near the Bhairav Road underpass, leading to the substantial seizure.
The criminal network was further unraveled with the apprehension of a fourth suspect linked to cocaine supply activities. Investigations revealed the group's connections to a Nigerian contact and their strategic use of unemployed youth and minors as couriers. Police efforts continue in tracking the network's remaining operatives.
