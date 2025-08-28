Crisis in Gaza: Intensified Conflict and Humanitarian Struggle

Amid escalating violence, Israeli forces have intensified their operations in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 Palestinians and injuries to numerous others. Local health authorities report a deteriorating situation, with renewed military bombardment forcing residents to flee their homes.

The battle for Gaza City, described by Israeli officials as a Hamas stronghold, continues despite international pleas for restraint due to concerns over civilian casualties. As the conflict rages, the humanitarian crisis deepens, with thousands of residents displaced and critical shortages of food and medical supplies reported.

Adding to the humanitarian challenges, the Gaza health ministry reports that food scarcity has led to 317 deaths, including 121 children. This grim development underscores the dire needs within the enclave, with global calls to address the humanitarian impacts mounting as the conflict persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)