China and Nepal Enhance Military Ties with Joint Exercises

The defence ministry announced that the Chinese and Nepalese militaries will engage in a joint counter-terrorism training exercise in Nepal next month. The event is scheduled to take place from early to mid-September.

Speaking at a press conference, Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang disclosed that the drills will cover counter-terrorism, disaster relief, and peacekeeping. It marks the fifth joint training between the People's Liberation Army and the Nepalese armed forces.

Coinciding with the exercises, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will visit China for the SCO Plus Summit and a military parade, stirring diplomatic tensions with Japan, which protested China's invitation to foreign leaders due to perceived anti-Japanese undertones.