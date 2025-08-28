China and Nepal Enhance Military Ties with Joint Exercises
The Chinese and Nepalese militaries will conduct a joint counter-terrorism exercise in Nepal next month, enhancing their counter-terrorism capabilities and strengthening bilateral relations. This event coincides with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s visit to China for the SCO Plus Summit and a military parade, prompting diplomatic tensions with Japan.
The defence ministry announced that the Chinese and Nepalese militaries will engage in a joint counter-terrorism training exercise in Nepal next month. The event is scheduled to take place from early to mid-September.
Speaking at a press conference, Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang disclosed that the drills will cover counter-terrorism, disaster relief, and peacekeeping. It marks the fifth joint training between the People's Liberation Army and the Nepalese armed forces.
Coinciding with the exercises, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will visit China for the SCO Plus Summit and a military parade, stirring diplomatic tensions with Japan, which protested China's invitation to foreign leaders due to perceived anti-Japanese undertones.
