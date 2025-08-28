Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations as 'Newspaper Fakery'

The Kremlin has rejected allegations reported by the New York Times that Russia, or its proxies, deployed surveillance drones over military supply routes used by the United States and its allies in eastern Germany.

Responding to these claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism, questioning why Germany would remain silent if such activities were taking place.

Amid ongoing discussions of Russian sabotage throughout Europe, these accusations include espionage acts leading to damages, yet the Kremlin maintains that the recent claims are unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)