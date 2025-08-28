Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations as 'Newspaper Fakery'

The Kremlin refuted reports alleging Russia or its proxies used drones for surveillance over supply routes in Germany. The article also mentions alleged sabotage by Russians in Europe. Security enhancements reportedly reduced such acts, and diplomatic efforts for peace in Ukraine remain unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has rejected allegations reported by the New York Times that Russia, or its proxies, deployed surveillance drones over military supply routes used by the United States and its allies in eastern Germany.

Responding to these claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed skepticism, questioning why Germany would remain silent if such activities were taking place.

Amid ongoing discussions of Russian sabotage throughout Europe, these accusations include espionage acts leading to damages, yet the Kremlin maintains that the recent claims are unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

