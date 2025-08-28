Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested

Two men have been arrested in Delhi's Shahdara for their involvement in a widespread vehicle theft operation, police confirmed on Thursday.

The suspects, Shafiq (54) and Zahir Ahmed (42), residents of Behjoi, Uttar Pradesh, were detained near Maharaja Surajmal Marg while driving a stolen car, connected to a previous case, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parshant Gautam stated.

The operation led to the recovery of another stolen vehicle and several electronic control modules, as well as tools for theft. Authorities continue to search for an accomplice believed to be in Ghaziabad.

