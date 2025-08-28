Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested
Two men were arrested in Delhi’s Shahdara for allegedly stealing vehicles, altering their number plates, and using them to commit further crimes before disposing of them in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The accused, Shafiq and Zahir Ahmed, are habitual offenders. Police are investigating to uncover more stolen vehicles and associates involved.
Two men have been arrested in Delhi's Shahdara for their involvement in a widespread vehicle theft operation, police confirmed on Thursday.
The suspects, Shafiq (54) and Zahir Ahmed (42), residents of Behjoi, Uttar Pradesh, were detained near Maharaja Surajmal Marg while driving a stolen car, connected to a previous case, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parshant Gautam stated.
The operation led to the recovery of another stolen vehicle and several electronic control modules, as well as tools for theft. Authorities continue to search for an accomplice believed to be in Ghaziabad.
