Heroin Bust in Uttar Pradesh: Sitaram Bheel Arrested

In a significant drug bust, police in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district arrested a man with over 1 kg of heroin valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

The narcotics, intended for distribution in the Jamaniya area of Ghazipur district, were traced back to Rajasthan. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the suspect near GTR bridge.

The accused, identified as Sitaram Bheel from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, was taken into custody with two packets of heroin and Rs 1,000 in cash. A case has been filed, and further investigation is ongoing.

