Left Menu

Erdogan Offers Diplomatic Support to Ukraine

Turkish President Erdogan expressed readiness to facilitate high-level discussions between Ukraine and Russia during a call with President Zelenskiy. Erdogan also assured Turkey's continued support for Ukraine's security post-conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:53 IST
Erdogan Offers Diplomatic Support to Ukraine
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ankara's readiness to facilitate high-level discussions between Ukraine and Russia, according to a statement from Erdogan's office.

Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to supporting Ukraine's security in the aftermath of securing peace, reaffirming a pledge that adds to the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

The statement reflects Turkey's intention to play a mediating role in the conflict and highlights its diplomatic engagement in the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italian Women Rally Against Online Exploitation and Violence

Italian Women Rally Against Online Exploitation and Violence

 Italy
2
Legal Drama: Suspension of Delhi Lawyers' Strike

Legal Drama: Suspension of Delhi Lawyers' Strike

 India
3
Mystery Unveiled: The Crime that Shocked Ranchi

Mystery Unveiled: The Crime that Shocked Ranchi

 India
4
Global Diplomatic Calendar Unfolds: Key Meetings and Elections Worldwide

Global Diplomatic Calendar Unfolds: Key Meetings and Elections Worldwide

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025