Erdogan Offers Diplomatic Support to Ukraine

In a recent phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ankara's readiness to facilitate high-level discussions between Ukraine and Russia, according to a statement from Erdogan's office.

Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to supporting Ukraine's security in the aftermath of securing peace, reaffirming a pledge that adds to the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.

The statement reflects Turkey's intention to play a mediating role in the conflict and highlights its diplomatic engagement in the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)