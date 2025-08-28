Erdogan Offers Diplomatic Support to Ukraine
Turkish President Erdogan expressed readiness to facilitate high-level discussions between Ukraine and Russia during a call with President Zelenskiy. Erdogan also assured Turkey's continued support for Ukraine's security post-conflict.
In a recent phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ankara's readiness to facilitate high-level discussions between Ukraine and Russia, according to a statement from Erdogan's office.
Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to supporting Ukraine's security in the aftermath of securing peace, reaffirming a pledge that adds to the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region.
The statement reflects Turkey's intention to play a mediating role in the conflict and highlights its diplomatic engagement in the ongoing tensions.
