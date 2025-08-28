Court Clears RPI Members: Political Theatre Unveiled

In a recent legal development, a court has acquitted four Republicans of India (Athawale) workers accused of attempted murder in a 2017 clash. The Additional Sessions Judge dismissed charges, noting the incident was more 'political drama' than a premeditated crime.

The accused, including Vishal Diwar and Shirish Chikhalkar, faced allegations of trying to set party colleague Nagorao Kamble on fire during a disagreement. While Kamble and his wife testified against the workers, other eyewitnesses did not support their claims, prompting questions about the case's validity.

Defense arguments highlighted potential political motives behind the accusations. Finding inconsistencies in the prosecution's evidence, the court ruled that doubts favor the accused, leading to their acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)