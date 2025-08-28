Left Menu

Court Clears RPI Members: Political Theatre Unveiled

A court acquitted four RPI (Athawale) workers accused of attempted murder during a 2017 clash. The judge found that the incident, involving a dispute over a 'rasta roko' protest, resembled political theatre rather than a genuine attempt to kill. Witness inconsistencies led to doubts about the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:53 IST
Court Clears RPI Members: Political Theatre Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legal development, a court has acquitted four Republicans of India (Athawale) workers accused of attempted murder in a 2017 clash. The Additional Sessions Judge dismissed charges, noting the incident was more 'political drama' than a premeditated crime.

The accused, including Vishal Diwar and Shirish Chikhalkar, faced allegations of trying to set party colleague Nagorao Kamble on fire during a disagreement. While Kamble and his wife testified against the workers, other eyewitnesses did not support their claims, prompting questions about the case's validity.

Defense arguments highlighted potential political motives behind the accusations. Finding inconsistencies in the prosecution's evidence, the court ruled that doubts favor the accused, leading to their acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italian Women Rally Against Online Exploitation and Violence

Italian Women Rally Against Online Exploitation and Violence

 Italy
2
Legal Drama: Suspension of Delhi Lawyers' Strike

Legal Drama: Suspension of Delhi Lawyers' Strike

 India
3
Mystery Unveiled: The Crime that Shocked Ranchi

Mystery Unveiled: The Crime that Shocked Ranchi

 India
4
Global Diplomatic Calendar Unfolds: Key Meetings and Elections Worldwide

Global Diplomatic Calendar Unfolds: Key Meetings and Elections Worldwide

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025